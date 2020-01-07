|
|
Patrick Osmar
DeWitt - Patrick Evan Osmar and his famous smile left this world on January 5, 2020. He was born in Lansing on January 2, 1987 to Steve and Mary (McClure) Osmar, their fourth child. He joined one brother and two sisters. His grandfather said it was the first time two pair made a full house.
Patrick ran as soon as he learned to walk. In his first six years he ran, jumped, hollered, teased and bugged his older siblings relentlessly. At six he began to have symptoms of Metachromatic Leukodystophy and was soon in a wheelchair to get around. He battled that disease for almost three decades, until Sunday when it finally got the better of him.
Patrick attended DeWitt Public Schools, the Clinton County RESA and the Transitions North Program. At those facilities he found a community of the most patient, caring, and loving teachers, aides, bus drivers, custodians, administrators, students and parents. He rarely complained and believed that there was no problem that couldn't be solved with ketchup.
To greet Patrick in heaven were his grandparents, Loring and Geraldine Osmar and his grandfather, James F. McClure. Patrick is survived by his grandmother, the matriarch of our family, Pauline (Willett) McClure of Northport, his parents Steve and Mary (Pat's favorite targets for practical jokes), and his siblings Christopher Osmar of Tallahassee, Adriane (Christopher) Lau of DeWitt, and Allie (Jeff) Siarto of East Lansing. In addition, he is survived by seven little partners in crime he was proud to call his nieces and nephews; Violet and Scout Osmar, Henry, Owen and Evelyn Lau, and Zelda and Arden Siarto. They brought into his life joy, noise, cats, frogs and beach sand. There are also aunts and uncles and cousins so numerous that the list would fill this page. They know who they are and how vital they have been to our family fabric and to the care of our sweet Patrick. Special thanks are in order to three caring women who were special caregivers over the years; Theresa, Cheryl and Kim.
We will bid our final adieu to Patrick this Saturday, January 11, 2020. There will be a visitation between 10:30-11:30 am, with a memorial service at 11:30 am, at the Gorsline-Runciman DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, Michigan. Those who would like to join the fight to rid the world of MLD—and the science is getting very close to a treatment—may send a donation to the MLD Foundation in Patrick's name. MLDfoundation.org. Memories may be shared with the family at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020