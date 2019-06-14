Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Lansing's St. Mary Cathedral
Lansing - 75 years of love, laughter and accomplishments came to a close on June 9, 2019. We are so grateful to Pat Stump for the many things he shared with us; his wit, his warmth, his enthusiasm and his indomitable joy for life. Born in Lansing in 1943 to Robert and Gladys (Pung) Stump, Pat attended Holy Cross School and was a scholar athlete of St. Mary's High School. He went on to Northern Michigan University where he became an All-American football player and a member of NMU's Sports Hall of Fame. On July 25th of this year, he will be inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame. After graduation, Pat served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Military Police. He went on to own and operate Elliott Equipment Company for many years, supplying countless restaurants and local businesses, creating valued friendships along the way.

Pat, our Renaissance man, loved music, art, gardening, travel, sports and entertaining life-long friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years and partner in crime, Penny, and two devoted children, Matt (Mary) and Heather (Matt) Elhardt. PopPop was the world's greatest grandfather to Julianna, Nic, Nate, Cygne, and Georgia. Pat was a dearly loved brother to Mike, Ron (Jan), Kathy, Sue (Bob) Erickson, and Anne. This fun, caring uncle regaled many nieces and nephews with great tales, delicious French toast and exciting fishing expeditions. Our hearts are broken from the loss of this wonderful man.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Lansing's St. Mary Cathedral on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw, Lansing on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations will support the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center Prostate Cancer Program.

'If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever'.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019
