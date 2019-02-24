|
Patrick Robert Shiels
Lansing - Age 81, passed away Feb 22nd peacefully with his family by his side. Pat was born Dec 30th 1937 in Detroit, MI. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war from 1956 to 1962. Pat retired from the Lansing State Journal after 38 years of service as composing room manager. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post 12 and the 40et8 voiture 946. Patrick met his wife Marilyn, of 53 years in 1965 while bowling. Pat was an avid sports fan rooting for the fighting Irish. He enjoyed cooking, playing solitaire, and spending time at their lake house with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn. His sons, Timothy, Terrence (Tracy), and Theodore (Renee). His grandchildren, Brian, Patrick, Justin, Laci, Dillan, Terrence J, Megan, Tyler, Mariah, Billy, Amber, Hazen, Zayden. And his 14 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Shiels, and his great granddaughter Athena Ramey.
A memorial service will be held on Feb 26th at 2pm. At the 40et8 voiture 946 2949 S. Waverly Hwy Lansing, MI 48911
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019