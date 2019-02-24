Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Patrick Shiels
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
40et8 voiture
946 2949 S. Waverly Hwy
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Shiels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Robert Shiels


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Robert Shiels Obituary
Patrick Robert Shiels

Lansing - Age 81, passed away Feb 22nd peacefully with his family by his side. Pat was born Dec 30th 1937 in Detroit, MI. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean war from 1956 to 1962. Pat retired from the Lansing State Journal after 38 years of service as composing room manager. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post 12 and the 40et8 voiture 946. Patrick met his wife Marilyn, of 53 years in 1965 while bowling. Pat was an avid sports fan rooting for the fighting Irish. He enjoyed cooking, playing solitaire, and spending time at their lake house with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn. His sons, Timothy, Terrence (Tracy), and Theodore (Renee). His grandchildren, Brian, Patrick, Justin, Laci, Dillan, Terrence J, Megan, Tyler, Mariah, Billy, Amber, Hazen, Zayden. And his 14 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Shiels, and his great granddaughter Athena Ramey.

A memorial service will be held on Feb 26th at 2pm. At the 40et8 voiture 946 2949 S. Waverly Hwy Lansing, MI 48911
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now