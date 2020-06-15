Patrisha Irene Hiller (Trish)



Age 49, Patrisha Irene Hiller (Trish) was shockingly taken from this earth Tuesday, June 2nd.



Trish is survived by her Mom, Jackie McMahon Heath (Fred), daughter, Kaylei McMahon, son Kaiden McMahon, sister, Maria Kovass (Mark), sister Jackie Williamson (Brent), beloved nieces Kennedy McMahon and Kamryn McMahon and the Mosher family. She is preceded in death by her father Ray Kennedy McMahon, Uncle Dennis McMahon, Uncle Russel McMahon and Grandparents Ray McMahon (Helen)



Patrisha was known by many as Trish but to her immediate family she was known as Tip or Tippy. A nickname given to her as a child because she always walked on her Tippy toes. Trisha was a receptionist for Capital Internal Medicine Associates. She loved her job and was dearly loved by her co-workers. She was a bright light to all who came in contact with her beautiful spirit. Trish was an avid Michigan State fan. She loved her Spartans! You would always see her wearing State shirts. She was also a big NASCAR fan for many years, her all-time favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. Trish was also a passionate animal lover. She always had a heart for helping people and making them laugh. She had a bubbly personality that made everyone feel comfortable in her presence, and strangers quickly became drawn to her personality. She was an uplifting spirit who was grateful for the life she lived and valued family, friends and community over anything else. Trish was truly grateful for her Lansing Christian School Family and CIMA family as well.



"She was a living angel walking on earth" Kaiden, her son quotes. A hole truly has been created here on earth without her in it. Your daughter will miss your sense of humor, comfort and positive attitude the most. Rest in Heaven Trish, we take comfort in knowing that you did not suffer and that you are now having a family reunion with our loved ones. As Christians, we know we will all be together again someday.



Trish's wishes were to be cremated and buried with her father. We will celebrate her life Friday July 17th at 6pm at the Lansing South Church of the Nazarene at 401 W Holmes Rd. Your Spartan gear is welcomed!



A memorial GOFUNDME page has been created for the benefit of her 12yr old son Kaiden. Please search for Trish Hiller on the GOFUNDME site, if you would like to make a contribution.









