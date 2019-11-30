|
|
Patsy "Pat" Crane
Perry - Patsy "Pat" Crane of Perry, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Sparrow Health
Systems in Lansing. She was born in Nashville, MI on March 25, 1937, the daughter of Clifford &
Dorothy (Kimball) Perkins. Pat graduated from Sexton High School and went for 2 years to technical
school. On October 11, 1957 she married Leston L. Crane in Vermontville, MI. She enjoyed sewing,
reading, traveling and gardening. Pat was a teacher aid for several years and then worked for
Lansing Housing Commission. She is survived by her children: Sheryl Masseau of Lansing, Ellen
(David) Richard of Perry, Lisa Mikesell of Lansing, Amy (Jeff) Lloyd of Perry, grandchildren: Lynn
(Jason) Shelle, Todd (Ashley) Richard, Justin (Allison) Dunham, Jimmy Masseau & Rachel Romero,
Conor Mikesell, Jenna Lloyd, Brent Mikesell and Jerry Lloyd, great grandchildren: Avery , Wyatt,
Walker, Lyla, and Max. Her brother Alan (Jeanne) Perkins of Traverse City, niece & Nephew Eric &
Michelle.
Funeral services will be held at the Perry United Methodist Church on Wednesday December 4,
2019 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Nancy Powers will officiate. The family will receive friends at Watkins
Brothers Funeral Home in Perry on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Perry
United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to
www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019