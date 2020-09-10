Patti Ann Lee
Patti died peacefully at home on September 2, 2020 (just a few days short of her 70th birthday) surrounded by the women who lovingly cared for her in her final months: her sister - Janet Lee and dear friends - Linda Pliml, Shawn Mckay and Sheran Wallis.
Patti was born on September 5, 1950 in Lansing, MI to Lois and Danny Lee and was the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Everett High School in 1968.
Patti earned two Associates degrees from Lansing Community College including one in Radiologic Technology. Patti moved to Benton Harbor in the early 80's to work at the former Mercy Hospital. As part of her job, she trained Lake Michigan College (LMC) students who were completing their clinical work. Eventually Patti became the Program Coordinator.
Patti earned a Bachelor's degree, and a Master's degree in "Post - Secondary Counseling" from Western Michigan University. She also earned a Master's degree from Notre Dame in "Not-for-Profit Administration." Patti also trained at Appalachian State University in student assessment, analyzing the relationship between placement testing and course success at LMC.
Patti then shifted her professional duties to Student Services at LMC. She advised and counseled undecided students, veterans, international students, health science students and displaced workers. At one time Patti was named the Student Ombudsman. In 2002, Patti was named Counselor of the Year by the Berrien - Cass - Van Buren Counselor Association. Patti was also a strong advocate for faculty at LMC. She helped with the Faculty Senate bylaws and served as the Senate's first secretary.
In retirement, Patti traveled to almost every state in the USA and took professional-grade photographs along the way. A great music lover, Patti attended many live concerts seeing Dolly Parton, Johnny Mathis, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel and Barbara Streisand among others.
Although Patti was not a career chef, she was very well known for her incredible culinary skills. She enjoyed watching many cooking shows on TV and was especially enamored with "In the Kitchen with David" (Venable). Patti always enjoyed sharing exquisite meals with her friends including the "Dinner Divas," the "Lunch Bunch," and Shawn and Marcia.
At the Rainbow Bridge, Patti will be reunited with her beloved dogs - Charlie & Sammie (two generations.) Her girls were a great comfort and she took their care very seriously. They were so loved that some friends suggested that they wanted to be reincarnated as one of Patti's dogs.
Patti was predeceased by her parents - Danny (Selma) Lee, Lois Lee and both sets of grandparents.
Patti was loved by many and, in addition to family she will be greatly missed by friends, LMC co-workers and students. (During Patti's hospitalizations over the last 8 months, many former students who had developed a relationship with Patti remembered her as they worked in their medical field at Lakeland Hospital.)
Patti is survived by her sisters: Janet Lee of East Lansing and Susan (Arnold) Morrison of Baldwin. She is also survived by nephews: Brian Morden (Victoria & daughter Genevieve), Jason Morden (Margaret) and Jacob Brent Lee (Samantha). Also surviving are very dear friends - Linda Pliml, Shawn Mackay and Sheran Wallis. Patti was also blessed to be adopted as family in her new home (Benton Harbor). Patti was considered an assistant mom to Bobby Wallis (Beth Gregory-Wallis) of Kalamazoo and Beth Wallis (Eric Lund) of Macomb Township and was "Gramma Patti" to Duncan, Lucy, Katie and Maddie.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.legacy.com
.