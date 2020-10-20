1/1
Paul Arnold Ulrich
Paul Arnold Ulrich

Fowler - Paul Arnold Ulrich, age 85, of Fowler, MI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at The Laurels in Carson City, MI.

Paul was born in Fowler, MI on February 1, 1935, and was the youngest of seven children. He was the son of Peter and Irene (Fineis) Ulrich. Paul graduated from Fowler High School with the class of 1953. Paul married Jane Frances Simon on June 6, 1959 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler, MI.

Paul was a lifelong gas and fuel oil delivery driver and worked for Pohl Oil Company of Westphalia, MI for over 40 years. He was a hard worker with a gentle smile and treated his customers with kindness and professionalism. Paul was awarded with the Pioneer Award for his 40 years of service in the petroleum industry by the Michigan Petroleum Industry and Michigan Association of Convenient Stores in December 2014.

He loved to bowl and play cards with his friends and family, enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions and Tigers, jigsaw puzzles, playing the harmonica, gardening with beautiful flowers, and watching game shows. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

Paul is survived by his loving wife Jane of 61 years, sons: Peter (Verna) Ulrich of Lansing, MI, Michael Ulrich of Charlotte, NC, and daughter Mary Beth (Brian) Thelen of Grand Ledge, MI, five adult grandchildren: Peter (P.J.) and Joseph Ulrich, Nicholas Thelen, Michelle (Korey) Thelen Righter, and Ashlyn Ulrich, and two great-grandchildren, Aila Williams Ulrich and Declan Righter. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Lucille Cook of Lansing, MI, Kathleen (Bill) Thompson of Grand Blanc, MI, and Mary Catherine (Curt) Goerge of Fowler, MI, and many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Herman and Revella Simon, and five sisters and one brother.

Due to the current pandemic, a private family Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on October 23, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Masks will be required at all times as well as proper social distancing and safe protocols.

Memorials may be made to the family for their wishes or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
