Paul Culver
Mastic, NY - Paul Culver of Mastic, NY passed away to the Lord's loving arms on April 22, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer. Beloved husband of Bernadette and loving father of Joseph Culver (Mary Ella) and James Culver (d. 2008), and grandfather of Anastasia, Tiana, Gia, and Jet. A son of James and Suzanne Culver of Vero Beach, FL he is also survived by his siblings Cynthia, Christopher, Michael, and Daniel, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Paul was an avid sports enthusiast, especially for his beloved Michigan State teams, as well as the New York Jets and especially the Detroit Lions. Paul, who was known for his big heart, was always eager to help those in need and took great joy in receiving notes from family and friends. The family will receive friends to celebrate Paul's life at Wesche Funeral Home, 495 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY on Saturday, April 27th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1 Huntington Quadrangle, Suite 3N06, Melville, NY 11747.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 25, 2019