Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Johns, MI
Paul Edward Hurst


1930 - 2019
Paul Edward Hurst Obituary
Paul Edward Hurst

St. Johns - Paul Edward Hurst age 88 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Douglas Osborn officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Paul was born in Laingsburg, MI on September 9, 1930 the son of John and Florence (Soper) Hurst. He was a graduate of Laingsburg High School. He married Margaret "Marge" Moore on May 19, 1956 and lived in St. Johns ever since. She passed away in January of 2005.

Paul retired in 1986 from General Motors. He was involved in the Pony League with St. Johns Youth Baseball for 12 years. Paul was also an avid fisherman. He enjoyed playing cards, woodcrafts and reading. Paul was a loyal Detroit sports fan. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns.

He is survived by his son Mark and Gail Hurst of Carlsbad, CA; daughter Laura and Steve Becker of Pottstown, PA; son Dave and Felice Hurst of St. Johns, MI; daughter Luanne and Chris Goffnett of Mt. Pleasant, MI; grandchildren: Anthony, Meagan, Caitlin, Sara, Dylan, Jeremy, Josh, Justin, Noelle, Skylar, Chloe, Chase, Scout and Colten. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including his special niece Janet Rourke. He was preceded in death by his wife Marge, son Rob Hurst on May 24, 2019, 9 siblings and his parents John and Florence Hurst.

Memorials may be made to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019
