|
|
Paul Ernest Klein
On February 23, 2020, Paul Ernest Klein passed away peacefully at his beloved cottage on Bass Lake in Elk Rapids with his loving wife at his side.
Paul was born July 25, 1942 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. When he was eight, the family moved to Traverse City where he graduated from Traverse City High School in 1960. He joined the Army in February 1961, where he served as an M.P. in Quantico, Virginia and South Korea. After discharge from the Army, he joined the Lansing Police Department in 1964, reaching the rank of Detective before he retired in 1989. In 2003, he and Pam moved north, splitting their time between their home in Kewadin and their cottage in Elk Rapids.
Paul was a friend to all and kept everyone laughing with his amazing sense of humor. He was a talented artist and excelled at pen and ink drawings and fish carving. He could build or repair most anything asked of him. When he took a break, you could find him fishing on Bass Lake. Hockey was Paul's first love, he played on leagues in Lansing and Traverse City until his health prohibited skating.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pam; a sister, Suellen Kennedy of Pittsboro, North Carolina; nephews, Bill (Holly) Kennedy of South Carolina and John Kennedy of Arizona. Also surviving are his great niece, Grace Kennedy; and his Goddaughter, Emily Rapp Richards and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ivah Klein, and most recently, his loving 4-legged companion, Indy Anna.
Paul has requested a celebration of life be held in warmer weather. Accordingly, two celebrations will be held in early summer, one in Elk Rapids and one in Lansing. Notification will be on Facebook.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice Care, 4020 Copper View, Suite 113, Traverse City, MI 49684.
Arrangements are in the care of Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020