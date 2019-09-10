Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Young Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Young Jr. Obituary
Paul F. Young, Jr.

Holt - Age 83, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born March 27, 1936, in Toledo, OH, to the late Paul, Sr. and Opal Young.

Paul belonged to the First Families of Ohio. He graduated from East Lansing High School, class of 1954. He loved golf, and was an avid MSU football fan. He had season tickets for over 50 years! He also thoroughly enjoyed wintering in Florida every year.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Gloria Young; sons, Robert (Erich Shelton) Young and Jeffrey (Lori) Young; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Young; stepdaughter, Kathryn Gearhart; and Roslyn Long, mother of Robert and Jeffrey.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service time on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Holt Senior Care and Rehab. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now