Paul F. Young, Jr.
Holt - Age 83, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born March 27, 1936, in Toledo, OH, to the late Paul, Sr. and Opal Young.
Paul belonged to the First Families of Ohio. He graduated from East Lansing High School, class of 1954. He loved golf, and was an avid MSU football fan. He had season tickets for over 50 years! He also thoroughly enjoyed wintering in Florida every year.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Gloria Young; sons, Robert (Erich Shelton) Young and Jeffrey (Lori) Young; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Young; stepdaughter, Kathryn Gearhart; and Roslyn Long, mother of Robert and Jeffrey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service time on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Holt Senior Care and Rehab. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019