Paul J. Harr
Westphalia - Paul John Harr, age 77, of Westphalia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1943 in St. Johns the son of Edwin and Bernita (Thelen) Harr. Paul was a member of St. Mary's Church. He enjoyed camping, polka dancing, playing the lottery and cards. He graduated from P-W High School in 1962 and enjoyed watching various sporting events. He was a carpenter for many years and he treated each job as if it were his own. On May 29, 1965 he married Mary Ann Thelen. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet Schafer and Edna (Jim) Huggett; brother, Robert Harr; his in-laws, and brother-in-law, Henry Dreps. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann; children, Gina (Scott) Hatt, Dean (Kim) Harr and Brad (Jennifer) Harr; grandchildren, Rachel and Justin Hatt, Brayden and Jozie Harr, Payton Jackson, Lucas Jackson and Zoey Harr; siblings Gadys Dreps, Doris (Ray) Feldpausch, Ken (Sharon) Harr, Joan (Larry) Schaefer, Mary (Ron) Simon, LeRoy (Sharon) Harr and Rick (Maureen) Harr; in-laws, Darlene (Gary) Allen, John Schafer, Robert Thelen, Jane (Don) Sisung, Shirley (Gary) Weber and Lynette (Dan) Witgen; many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School or to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
. Masks must be worn by those attending the visitation and funeral mass. It is also requested that social distancing guidelines are followed.