1/1
Paul J. Harr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Harr

Westphalia - Paul John Harr, age 77, of Westphalia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1943 in St. Johns the son of Edwin and Bernita (Thelen) Harr. Paul was a member of St. Mary's Church. He enjoyed camping, polka dancing, playing the lottery and cards. He graduated from P-W High School in 1962 and enjoyed watching various sporting events. He was a carpenter for many years and he treated each job as if it were his own. On May 29, 1965 he married Mary Ann Thelen. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet Schafer and Edna (Jim) Huggett; brother, Robert Harr; his in-laws, and brother-in-law, Henry Dreps. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann; children, Gina (Scott) Hatt, Dean (Kim) Harr and Brad (Jennifer) Harr; grandchildren, Rachel and Justin Hatt, Brayden and Jozie Harr, Payton Jackson, Lucas Jackson and Zoey Harr; siblings Gadys Dreps, Doris (Ray) Feldpausch, Ken (Sharon) Harr, Joan (Larry) Schaefer, Mary (Ron) Simon, LeRoy (Sharon) Harr and Rick (Maureen) Harr; in-laws, Darlene (Gary) Allen, John Schafer, Robert Thelen, Jane (Don) Sisung, Shirley (Gary) Weber and Lynette (Dan) Witgen; many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School or to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Masks must be worn by those attending the visitation and funeral mass. It is also requested that social distancing guidelines are followed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved