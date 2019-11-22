|
Paul James Voisin
1934 - 2019
|
|
|
Paul James Voisin
St. Johns - Paul James Voisin, age 85, of St. Johns, MI, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns with a Vigil Service at 7:30 P.M.
Paul was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI on July 28, 1934, the son of Ernest J. and Emma (Rademacher) Voisin. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Mt. Pleasant and continued to keep in touch with his classmates every year at Homecoming. Paul served his country in the United States Army in the Signal Corps.
On June 2, 1962, Paul married Charlotte Ann (Simon) Voisin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.
Paul was employed by General Motors for 33 years as a machinist, retiring in 1996. He spent his retirement years as a skilled woodworker and working with stained glass, sharing his skills at home and in the community. Paul and Charlotte enjoyed traveling. He also loved photography, especially taking photos of his family. Paul was a member of Knights of Columbus, Council #3281, the Clinton County Arts Council and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Paul is survived by his wife Charlotte Voisin of St. Johns, 3 sons: Mark Voisin of Haslett, James Voisin of St. Johns, and Glenn (Terrilynn) Voisin of St. Johns; 2 daughters: Kathleen (Scott) Dimond of Lafayette, CO, and Julie (Lance) Greenlee of Mackinac Island; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Karen (Michael) Golden of Holt and brother-in-law Gilbert Elias of Okemos. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: John E. Voisin of Mt. Pleasant and Glenn A. Voisin of Saginaw; and 2 sisters: Nora Mae Downing of Traverse City and Mary Lou Elias of Okemos.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School (201 E. Cass St., St. Johns, MI 48879) or Clinton County Arts Council (215 N. Clinton Ave., St. Johns, MI 48879). An online condolence for the family may be left at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, 2019
