Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Johns, MI
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Voisin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul James Voisin


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul James Voisin Obituary
Paul James Voisin

St. Johns - Paul James Voisin, age 85, of St. Johns, MI, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns with a Vigil Service at 7:30 P.M.

Paul was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI on July 28, 1934, the son of Ernest J. and Emma (Rademacher) Voisin. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Mt. Pleasant and continued to keep in touch with his classmates every year at Homecoming. Paul served his country in the United States Army in the Signal Corps.

On June 2, 1962, Paul married Charlotte Ann (Simon) Voisin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.

Paul was employed by General Motors for 33 years as a machinist, retiring in 1996. He spent his retirement years as a skilled woodworker and working with stained glass, sharing his skills at home and in the community. Paul and Charlotte enjoyed traveling. He also loved photography, especially taking photos of his family. Paul was a member of Knights of Columbus, Council #3281, the Clinton County Arts Council and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Paul is survived by his wife Charlotte Voisin of St. Johns, 3 sons: Mark Voisin of Haslett, James Voisin of St. Johns, and Glenn (Terrilynn) Voisin of St. Johns; 2 daughters: Kathleen (Scott) Dimond of Lafayette, CO, and Julie (Lance) Greenlee of Mackinac Island; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Karen (Michael) Golden of Holt and brother-in-law Gilbert Elias of Okemos. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: John E. Voisin of Mt. Pleasant and Glenn A. Voisin of Saginaw; and 2 sisters: Nora Mae Downing of Traverse City and Mary Lou Elias of Okemos.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School (201 E. Cass St., St. Johns, MI 48879) or Clinton County Arts Council (215 N. Clinton Ave., St. Johns, MI 48879). An online condolence for the family may be left at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -