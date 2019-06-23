Resources
Paul Joseph Tanner


1981 - 2019
Paul Joseph Tanner Obituary
Paul Joseph Tanner

Phoenix, AZ - 1981-2019

Paul passed away unexpectedly,yet peacefully June 11th 2019 in Phoenix Az.Paul will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Paul is survived by his wife,Nicole Tanner(Simpson).Mother Kimberly Tanner(Parisian),Father Patrick Tanner and Step mother Julia Tanner,and sister Ashley Tanner.Paul is also survived by many aunts,uncles,cousins,nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019
