Lansing - Fr. Paul Julian Cummings, age 94, a priest of the Diocese of Lansing, died on Monday, May 4, 2020. Fr. Cummings was born on March 29, 1926 in Jackson, Michigan. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II. Fr. Cummings was ordained on June 4, 1955 at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Jackson, with The Most Reverend Earl Boyea officiating, and Fr. James Shaver gave the homily. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the mass was private. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Live Stream feed at www.saintjohnjackson.org In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Fr. Paul, "God is Love" memorial contributions may be directed to Mother Teresa Hospice, 308 N. Walnut Street, Lansing, MI 48933 or Maryknoll Society Center, 55 Ryder Road, Ossining, NY 10545.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
