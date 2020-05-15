To the Cummings family, Fr. Paul was our Godly friend. We would get together from time to time and take him to lunch or dinner. He was so easy to be around and full of Godly knowledge. Sometimes beyond my depth of understanding. Lately our conversations had to be by phone or texting. His last words to me were pray for me and I will pray for you. Fr. Paul we know you are in your heavenly home and close to God. May you rest in peace! We love you! Jim and Sylvia Quillen

Jim Quillen

Friend