Fr. Paul Julian Cummings
Fr. Paul Julian Cummings

Lansing - Fr. Paul Julian Cummings, age 94, a priest of the Diocese of Lansing, died on Monday, May 4, 2020. Fr. Cummings was born on March 29, 1926 in Jackson, Michigan. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II. Fr. Cummings was ordained on June 4, 1955 at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Jackson, with The Most Reverend Earl Boyea officiating, and Fr. James Shaver gave the homily. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the mass was private. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Live Stream feed at www.saintjohnjackson.org In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Fr. Paul, "God is Love" memorial contributions may be directed to Mother Teresa Hospice, 308 N. Walnut Street, Lansing, MI 48933 or Maryknoll Society Center, 55 Ryder Road, Ossining, NY 10545.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
MAY
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Desnoyer Funeral Home - Jackson
204 N. Blackstone
Jackson, MI 49201
517 782-1878
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
IN THE LATE SEVENTIES, OUR TWO OLDER SONS WERE ALTAR BOYS FOR FR. PAUL @ IHM PARISH. OUR SECOND SON IS NOW PASTOR AT RESURRECTION PARISH IN LANSING; Fr Steve Mattson.
Mort Mattson
May 7, 2020
I first met Fr. Paul when I called him to see a patient at Foote hospital (now Henry Ford Allegiance). He was kind and gracious and always thanked me for asking him to come.
Jane
May 6, 2020
My sister's and i have many fond memories of our great uncle, Fr. Paul. He was a kind and earnest man. We love you.
Catherine Goldsworthy
Family
May 6, 2020
A very holy priest devoted to his calling of service to His flock.
John McCluskey
Brother
May 5, 2020
Thank you for your service Fr. Cummings.
May 5, 2020
To the Cummings family, Fr. Paul was our Godly friend. We would get together from time to time and take him to lunch or dinner. He was so easy to be around and full of Godly knowledge. Sometimes beyond my depth of understanding. Lately our conversations had to be by phone or texting. His last words to me were pray for me and I will pray for you. Fr. Paul we know you are in your heavenly home and close to God. May you rest in peace! We love you! Jim and Sylvia Quillen
Jim Quillen
Friend
