Paul K. Rankin
Holt - Age 93, passed away February 25, 2020. He was born May 14, 1926, in Rochester, NY and was a former member of Drayton Avenue Presbyterian Church. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy, and he graduated from University of Michigan. Paul worked for 50 years as a civil engineer, retiring when he was in his 70s. He was an avid traveler and volunteer.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sally. Surviving are: 3 children, Mike (Janet) Rankin, Wendy (Don) Magargal and Cheryl (Jeff) Jones; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacob, Shane, Aubrey, Libbey and Callie; great-grandchildren, Kasen and Declan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 N. Aurelius Rd. His family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Holt in memory of Paul Rankin. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020