Paul M. Eagle
St. Johns - Paul M. Eagle, age 84, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Sharon Ketchum officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Paul was born in Highland Park, MI on November 21, 1934, the son of Pennie and Beulah (Martin) Eagle. Paul was raised in Detroit and graduated from Detroit Cooley High School. He was later drafted into the United States Army where he served as a Military Policeman. During his service, he spent two years at the Siegelsbach, Germany Army Depot and thoroughly enjoyed his time there - he especially loved playing baseball with his fellow servicemen.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he pursued a pressman journeyman's license and worked for Flint Ink, The Detroit News, The Detroit Free Press, and the Livonia Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from which he retired in 1996.
After dating Janet Stanfield for only six weeks in the fall of 1965, they became engaged and were married on June 25, 1966. Sadly, both of their mothers passed away before their wedding. Paul and Janet raised beagles together and Paul enjoyed taking the dogs small game hunting with his brother Raymond and his beagles.
Paul enjoyed the outdoors - camping, hunting, fishing and golfing. It was rare to find him indoors during the summer and you would often find him with his family somewhere up north camping. He loved to cook over an open fire and became locally famous for making the best peach cobbler slow cooked over a firepit. He served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader for many years and spread his enthusiasm for the outdoors to many young men.
He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions and took his children to many games. During his brief hospital stay before passing away, he insisted on listening to the Tigers game.
Paul was a life member of the Plymouth Elks Lodge for 55 years and fully supported their mission to build stronger communities and in particular on teaching life skills to children in need.
Paul lived a well-rounded life and is dearly missed by his children. They take comfort knowing that he has reunited with the love of his life, Janet, who passed away last October.
He is survived by his children: Julie and Michael Mosley, Paul M. Eagle II, Douglas Eagle, brother Ralph (Rhonda) Eagle, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Eagle, sister Carol LaFleur, niece Sherry Ritzenthaler, and nephew Norman LaFleur.
Memorials in honor of Paul may be made to Plymouth-Ann Arbor Elks Lodge #325, 41700 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI 48170. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019