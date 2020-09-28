1/1
Paul M. Kostamo
1938 - 2020
Paul M. Kostamo

St. Johns - Paul Mathew Kostamo passed away on September 26, 2020, at the age of 82. Paul was born on June 13, 1938, in Pelkie, Michigan, the son of Paul J. and Bertha (Kemppianen) Kostamo. He was a graduate of Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood, Michigan, Class of 1956. After high school, Paul served in the Air Force and upon returning home continued his education at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood. Paul furthered his education, earning a Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in 1965. After college, Paul worked at Chrysler in the Parts Division and the Marine Industrial Division. He also worked at Merck Pharmaceuticals for a short time and then served eight years with the State Department in Vietnam during the war. It was while in Vietnam he met his wife Linh. Returning to the United States they were married in February, 1975. In 1977, Paul and Linh opened Paul's Party Shoppe in historic downtown Saint Johns. In 1996, they opened the Country and Garden Shoppe, on the east edge of town. Paul was a loyal member of the former Clinton County Country Club for many years. Paul loved billiards and bowling, and was a member of the Saint Johns Pool League for 40 plus years. Paul was always an avid sports fan; especially his beloved Spartans. In later years, he enjoyed the casinos. Paul is survived by his wife, Linh, daughters Lisa of Chicago, IL and Jennifer of Brooklyn, NY, and his granddaughter, Janette. Paul was also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and messages of condolence and support for the family can be shared online on Paul's obituary page at www.keckcolemanfh.com, or to the family's home at 1008 E. Walker St, St. Johns, MI 48879.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
