Paul Mylander
Mason - Paul Clinton Mylander of Mason passed away October 12, 2020. Paul was born February 23, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Reuben R. and Eunice A. (Raymond) Mylander. He worked at Northside Towing for many years. Paul also worked at Theio's Restaurant and the Fleetwood Diner. He is survived by sister, Lois Brooks; half-brother, Fred Hilton; nieces, Sarah (Don) Taylor and Julie Sanford along with several great nieces and nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 17, 2020. 11:00 am at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with The Reverend John F. Davey, officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 10-11:00 am. Interment at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com