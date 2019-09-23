Services
Paul Stuart
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Paul Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Stuart


1960 - 2019
Paul Stuart Obituary
Paul Stuart

Lansing - Paul Stuart, a longtime sportswriter and news editor, passed away peacefully at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing on Sept. 21, 2019, after a short illness. He was 59.

Born in Lansing on April 8, 1960, Paul was a graduate of Everett High School (class of 1978). He received in a bachelor's degree in communication from Michigan State University, followed by a long career in journalism. Most recently, he spent 16 years at the Lansing State Journal, first as a news copy editor, then as assistant news and sports editor.

Previously, he was news editor at the Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum, Pa.; sports editor for the North Hills News Record in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area; and an assistant sports editor and sports reporter for the Binghamton (N.Y.) Press & Sun Bulletin, where he covered minor-league baseball and hockey teams and PGA golf tournaments. He began his career as a sports reporter for the (Vineland, N.J.) Daily Journal.

Paul was a lifelong fan of all sports, but especially baseball, hockey, auto racing, and horse racing. He was passionate about rock music, pop culture, politics, history, and all matters involving MSU. He was a precise wordsmith, a fearsome trivia-team competitor, and a night owl who enjoyed satellite radio. He cared for his mother for the last dozen years of her life, including traveling with her in Michigan and to visit New England, New York, and Florida. Family and friends describe Paul as smart, funny and more than occasionally sarcastic-but, above all, loving, loyal and kind.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, long-time State Journal editorial page editor Robert D. Stuart and his wife, Marianne. He is survived by his sister Anne (Ken Parker) Stuart and brother John (Diane Rann) Stuart, his uncle Bill Stuart of Lexington, Ky.; and aunt Jeanne Stuart of Elmhurst, Ill., along with many beloved cousins, friends, neighbors, and former co-workers.

Family visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel at 520 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Paul's name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
