|
|
Paul Vincent Bozzo
Lansing - Paul was born on July 18, 1939 in Sant'Ippolito, Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michele and Clementina (Pennino) Bozzo; brother, Francesco Bozzo; and nephew, Frankie Bozzo, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosa; 2 sons, Stephen (Rosalinda) Bozzo and Joseph (Connie) Bozzo; 2 daughters, Lisa (Brad) Herson; and Christina (Mark) Gentile; 8 grandchildren, Sophia, Anthony, Nicholas, Adrianna, Stephen, Jr., Julia, Vincent, and Thomas; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Paul was a member of the Italian American Club of Lansing. He came to America in 1950 on a boat called The Vulcania. He was a 1959 graduate of J.W. Sexton High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army beginning in 1962 and was stationed in Germany for 2 years, after which he returned to his home town of Sant'Ippolito and met his wife, Rosa (Tignanelli), in Pietrafitta. They were married in 1966.
Paul loved his family. He also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, cooking, baking, and playing his accordion. He loved to talk about Italy and tell stories about his life.
Funeral Mass is 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein officiating. Visitation is 5-8 PM Tuesday with Rosary Service at 7:00 PM at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, and 1-2 PM prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in his memory. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019