Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wayne Hunt


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Wayne Hunt Obituary
Paul Wayne Hunt

Ovid - Paul Wayne Hunt, 78 or rural Ovid passed away at Sparrow Hospital on June 10, 2019. Paul was born on January 12, 1941 in St. Johns, MI the son of Paul Henry and Marion Fern (Hainer) Hunt. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1960 and had served in the U.S. Army. Paul retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns after working n the strip line. On November 2, 1963 he married Diana C. Hubel. Paul loved doing woodworking, metal sculpting, hunting, fishing, camping in the UP and especially loved garage sales up north. He is survived by his wife, Diana and son Steve of Monroe as well as a sister Daisy Anglin of Florida.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019, 5-7 P.M. and on Saturday 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Tom Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now