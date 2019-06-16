|
|
Paul Wayne Hunt
Ovid - Paul Wayne Hunt, 78 or rural Ovid passed away at Sparrow Hospital on June 10, 2019. Paul was born on January 12, 1941 in St. Johns, MI the son of Paul Henry and Marion Fern (Hainer) Hunt. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1960 and had served in the U.S. Army. Paul retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns after working n the strip line. On November 2, 1963 he married Diana C. Hubel. Paul loved doing woodworking, metal sculpting, hunting, fishing, camping in the UP and especially loved garage sales up north. He is survived by his wife, Diana and son Steve of Monroe as well as a sister Daisy Anglin of Florida.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019, 5-7 P.M. and on Saturday 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Tom Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019