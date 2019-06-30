|
Paula Jean Corsi
Williamston - Paula Jean Corsi, 65, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born March 18, 1954 in Iron Mountain to the late Arthur and Mary Jane (Smail) Gendron. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Dale J. Corsi; her children, Coyote (Matthew) Lucas, Stephen Corsi, Dario (Lisa) Corsi, and Dianna (Tom) Dombroski; her grandchildren, Tyler, Orion, and Harrison; and her sisters, Linda (Bob) Peronto, Debra (Mike) Polzin, Trina Gendreau, and Pamla (Derrick) Tyner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St., in Williamston from 4pm until 8pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019