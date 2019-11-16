Services
Paula Jean Walker Gordon

Paula Jean Walker Gordon Obituary
Paula Jean Walker Gordon, age 51, died at home on November 14, 2019 in Dearborn, Michigan. Born the youngest of seven siblings on June 14, 1968 in Lansing, Michigan to Bernard Lewis and Rita Dorothy (Schafer) Walker, Paula was raised in Lansing, and the Lakeview and Grand Ledge areas. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Arts from MSU in 1990 and worked as Project Manager for Urban Science/Channel Vantage in Detroit for nearly thirty years.

Paula met her husband Robert Gordon at a Lansing area movie theater where they both worked as teenagers. They wed in 1993 and were happily married for 26 years. She was a loving wife and devoted mother to sons, Bobby (19) and Jimmy (17)--proud fan of Bobby's baseball career and Jimmy's marching band and theater performances. A long-time resident of Dearborn, she lived with her husband, sons, mother-in-law Sandy and the family's cherished golden retriever Charlie and cat Pyewacket.

Paula was a life-long lover of music who played piano and cornet in school, had wide-ranging musical taste and was an avid concert-goer. She loved books, movies and talent competitions and took special pleasure in family getaways to Lake Michigan and the Gordon family cottage on Lake Huron. Paula bravely faced significant health challenges and was a breast cancer survivor. Her warmth, easy laughter and generous spirit will be profoundly missed by a wide circle of friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving her are husband Robert William Gordon IV and sons Robert William Walker Gordon and James Edward Walker Gordon; siblings Kathryn Walker, Craig Walker, Brian (Wendy) Walker, Mary Walter, Patricia (Clark) Fernon and Theresa (John) Melton; mother-in-law Sandra Gordon; father-in-law Robert (Sarah) Gordon III; sister-in-law Susan (Jeff) Gordon-Arntson, as well as her numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be handled by Querfeld Funeral Home of Dearborn. A memorial to celebrate Paula's life will take place on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00 pm at Dearborn Hills Golf Course. Memorial contributions in her name can be sent to Henry Ford Hospice Care.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
