Paulette Soule
Mason - Passed away unexpectedly, November 29, 2020 at the age of 71. Paulette was born in Eaton Rapids, August 5, 1949, the daughter of Douglas and Janet (Kowalk) Merwin. She graduated from Eaton Rapids, High School in 1967. Paulette had a dream of becoming a nurse, so when her children grew up, she attended Lansing Community College where she earned her Associates Degree as an RN. Paulette went on to work for Sparrow Hospital and retired in 2012 after 16 years. She was a natural caretaker and a nurturer. Paulette loved to spoil family and friends with gifts for any occasions. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her life and she loved them all dearly. Paulette is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald Soule; children, Tamara (Paul) Roush of Eaton Rapids, Thomas Soule of Lansing, Timothy (Heather) Soule of Mason, Tiffany (Will) Horton of OH; grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah, Joel, Abrianna, Alexandria, Chloe, Addison, Wesley, David and Grace; sister, Janette (Stan) Seavey of Owosso. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Merwin and Douglas Merwin Jr. To honor Paulette's wishes for health and safety, the family has limited attendees at her funeral to family only, however, the service will be livestreamed on Saturday December 5, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am on the youtube channel by visiting sml holt. Memorial contributions may be made in Paulette's name to the Sparrow Foundation Care for the Caregivers Fund. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. To leave online condolences please visit www.millsfuneral.com
