Pauline D'Alessandro
New Mexico,Formerly of Lansing -
Born April 10, 1949 in Lansing, the daughter of the late Joseph and Valentina (Fata) D'Alessandro. She attended Holy Cross Catholic School and transferred to the Waverly School system, where she graduated in 1967. Working in the family business, Joseppe's Pizza, until she obtained a job working for the State of Michigan. Later in life she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she worked as a pastry instructor for a Culinary School, followed by a job at a local college working as a testing monitor, until her retirement.
Surviving are her two brothers: Andrew D'Alessandro (David Harris), Richard (Michelle) D'Alessandro, nieces and nephews: Tina (Brian) Goschka, Joseph (Mandi) D'Alessandro, Renzo D'Alessandro, Roman D'Alessandro, Emily Allen, Ben Allen and six great nieces and nephews.
A Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2-4PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to a . Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020