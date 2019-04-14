|
Pauline F. Baur
DeWitt - Mrs. Pauline Francis Baur died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born May 29, 1920 the second of four daughters to John and Wreatha (Deyou) Ward in Crystal, Michigan. She married George Joseph Baur in Bryan, Ohio, May 29, 1941 and he preceded her in death in 1981. Pauline was also preceded in death by sons Frank and Stephen and her sisters, Gertrude Needham, Bette Taylor, and Joyce Sandmeyer and daughter-in-law, Judy Baur. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Wentworth (James Moose), and son, David Baur; her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, including special niece Winona (Jerry) Parish of Texas. Pauline worked as a waitress at The Chickee Shop in Lansing to put herself through Beautician School. She worked for a short time at a beauty shop, but her greatest calling was being a homemaker and mother and to continue doing perms for family, friends, and neighbors out of her home, Pauline maintained her Beautician License until she was 97 years old. Some of Pauline's most treasured things were her family, playing BINGO as well as sewing and crocheting doilies. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Dr. Rodney Kalajainen officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, April 15 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Redeemer United Methodist Church 13980 Schavey Rd, Dewitt, MI 48820 in memory of Pauline or to a .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019