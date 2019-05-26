Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 651-5415
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Solid Rock Baptist Church
1673 Haslett Road, Ste. 36
Haslett, MI
Resources
Laingsburg - Pauline Hause, age 73, of Laingsburg, Michigan passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born in Zeeland, MI on March 16, 1946, the daughter of Gerrit & Johanna (Kooiker) Kooienga. She was one of 21 children in the family which included 5 sets of twins. Pauline was a waitress at Flapjack of DeWitt and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended Solid Rock Baptist Church in Haslett.

Pauline is survived by her daughters: Lou Ann (Glenn) Morrill of Laingsburg and Paula Carter of Gaylord, MI, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 7 brothers, 8 sisters and her special friends Mike and Tevin. She was predeceased by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 6:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1673 Haslett Road, Ste. 36, Haslett, MI 48840. Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Laingsburg Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
