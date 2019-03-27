Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Pauline Wooley
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
955 Alton Rd.
East Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
955 Alton Rd.
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing - Pauline Marie Wooley, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 in East Lansing. She was born May 16, 1926 in Detroit to John and Stella Kondracki. She worked at the East Lansing State Bank, which ultimately became Huntington Bank before her retirement after many years of service. Pauline loved to play golf, bridge, and participate in MSU Faculty Folk events through the years. She was active at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and loved to attend MSU sporting events, especially football and hockey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Wooley, and her parents.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Michael (Beverly) and James Wooley; her grandsons, Paul (Kathryn Plumhoff) and Scott Wooley; her great-grandson, Thomas J. Wooley; her sister, Marcia (Alvin) Grinzinger; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Rd., East Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at church, and on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2pm until 4pm and again from 6pm until 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
