Pauline Martin
East Lansing - Pauline Mary Martin, age 93, passed away on April 14, 2019. Pauline was born on November 21, 1925 in East Chicago, IN to the late Peter and Rose Margolien. She is survived by her two sons, Dan (Debbie) Martin and Tom (Robin) Martin; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L.; son, James; sisters, Irene Hermann and Mary O'Connor. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge where family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Michael Catholic Church. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 16, 2019