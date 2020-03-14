|
Pauline May (Zolper) Balcer
DeWitt - Pauline May (Zolper) Balcer of DeWitt passed away on March 12, 2020. Pauline was born in Pierre, South Dakota to Harry and Mabel Zolper on January 20, 1931. She had a brother Thomas and sister Virginia who preceded her. As a child, her family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and she grew up loving the outdoors and playing in the cold waters of the Sturges and Spearfish Canyon Rivers. Pauline graduated from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota and earned a Science Degree in Medical Arts.
Pauline met her husband Leo, while he was stationed at Ellsworth Airforce Base near Rapid City. They met at a Catholic Social Mixer where Leo's band was playing. They were married in 1956 then moved to Lansing, Michigan where they raised their three children and were married for over 60 years. Pauline was known for the twinkle in her eyes. Her legacy was for caring for others. She was a Medical Technologist and worked for over thirty years at Sparrow Hospital and continued to be a Volunteer in the Hospital's Auxiliary Services.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo in 2015 and her son Robert Leo (Bob) in 1979. They are together now in heaven.
She is survived by her son, William and Donna Balcer, and by her daughter Lisa and Mark Levandowski. Grand children are Brett and Chris Balcer plus Janek and Alina Levandowski. Chris married Kari in San Diego, CA and Pauline was in attendance.
Pauline was known as Busia (which is Polish for Grandmother) to her loving grandchildren. Her passions included loving and raising her family, gardening, needlepoint, basket weaving and painting Pysanka Eggs. Pauline was a part of the social network of her neighborhood, doing Meals-on-Wheels and did volunteer work at both Resurrection Church and St. Mary's Cathedral. She loved to travel domestically and internationally. One of her fondest memories was annually visiting friends in the Upper Peninsula. She and Leo would drive to South Dakota and California and all points in between, to see family, relatives and friends. Robinwood Landing became her home for the past year and recently Mid-Michigan Home & Health Hospice has provided support.
Pauline will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., in Lansing. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington St., in DeWitt, with a Rosary service to be prayed at 6:30pm. After the funeral, the family will host a luncheon back at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington St., in DeWitt.
In honor of the care she received, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's honor to Mid-Michigan Home & Health Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020