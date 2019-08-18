Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Gogarn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline May Gogarn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline May Gogarn Obituary
Pauline May Gogarn

Lansing - Age 102, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born December 28, 1916, in Bannister, Michigan, to Lewis and Eva Murray. Pauline grew up in Mason, where she attended the one room pink school and graduated from Mason High School. She spent her entire adult life in Lansing where she worked as a secretary at Oldsmobile.

Surviving are: daughter, Nancy (Jack) Morgan of Lansing; 3 grandchildren, Linda (Steven) Walker of Grand Ledge, Karen Yunker of Garden City, SC, and Michael (Ruth) Morgan of Nashville, NC; 6 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now