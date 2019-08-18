|
|
Pauline May Gogarn
Lansing - Age 102, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born December 28, 1916, in Bannister, Michigan, to Lewis and Eva Murray. Pauline grew up in Mason, where she attended the one room pink school and graduated from Mason High School. She spent her entire adult life in Lansing where she worked as a secretary at Oldsmobile.
Surviving are: daughter, Nancy (Jack) Morgan of Lansing; 3 grandchildren, Linda (Steven) Walker of Grand Ledge, Karen Yunker of Garden City, SC, and Michael (Ruth) Morgan of Nashville, NC; 6 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019