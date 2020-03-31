|
Pearl A. Stock
STOCK, Pearl A. 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020. Born on August 2, 1930 to Jesse (Day) and George Farver, she lived in Michigan with her husband John G. Stock, raised five children, and as a pastor's wife supported him in his ministry. Together they moved to Springfield, Ohio when he retired from GM. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. In November of 2014 her youngest son, Alan and wife Pricilla (Cill) graciously moved her into their home in Xenia and lovingly cared for her. She was preceded in death by her siblings, husband, John; daughter, Rebecca Crist and grandson, Schuylar Crist. Survivors include Dr. Cheryl (Patrick) Donnellan, Gloria (Gerold) Keller, John (Brenda) Stock, Alan (Cill) Stock, eight grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A dinner and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her nephew's world-wide medical missionary endeavors at S3 Ministries (Savior, Sword, Scalpel) 129 Golf View Court, West Jefferson, North Carolina 28694 or donate on-line www.S3ministries.com. All gifts are tax deductible.
