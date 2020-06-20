Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Ann Dolton



Lansing - Peggy was born on March 11th, 1954. She passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 14th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. One of her favorite things were hummingbirds, a symbol of independence, courage, love, and beauty. A true representation of who Peggy is. Forever loved and always in our hearts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store