Peggy Ann Scott
Lansing - Peggy's family will be present to receive visitors on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Peggy's 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph St., Lansing, MI 48906. In honor of Peggy's great-grandson, Karson Sella, memorial contributions may be directed to Dravet Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or St. Therese Catholic Church. A complete obituary may be viewed and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019