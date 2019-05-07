Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home
Grand Ledge, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home
Grand Ledge, MI
Brighton formerly of Grand Ledge - Peggy Lou Halbert passed away May 5, 2019. Peggy was born August 29, 1928 to the late Richard and Belle (Binkley) Lawrence. She attended Eastern High School, worked at GM for a few years before staying at home raising her three sons along with her late husband, Malcolm. Peggy also enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona and spending summers at Lake Charlevoix. She is survived by sons; Craig R. (Linda), William M. (Megan Kandle), Todd M. (Lisa); grandchildren, Kyle Halbert, Tara Batzer, Laine Zimmerman, Ryan Halbert, Nathan Halbert, Elise Halbert and Haley Halbert; great grandchildren, Vienna Batzer, Grace Batzer, Brooklyn Halbert, Jaxon Halbert, Nora Halbert, Porter Halbert, Leah Halbert, Alexis, Isabella and Christian Balan. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm A. on July 4, 2018; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions given in Peggy's name may be given to the donor's . Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 7, 2019
