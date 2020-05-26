Peggy J. Becker
Lansing - Peggy J. Becker was called to be with God on May 23, 2020, at home and in peace surrounded by family and friends. Born February 18, 1949, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Carl A. Raff and Norma J. (Cole) Raff and preceded in death by brother Gary (Pam) Raff.
She graduated from Lansing Everett High School in 1967 and worked for many years as a Physical Therapy Assistant at the old Lansing General Hospital, extremely blessed to have life-long friends to enjoy life's adventures and stand with her through a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. She relished in her grandchildren's accomplishments, spending most evenings on the telephone letting family and friends know just how amazing they were.
Survived by husband Ronnie Becker, daughter Heather Aguillon, son Jonathan (Melissa) Gilbert, brother Jack Raff, stepson Matthew (Michelle) Becker, stepdaughter Catherine Becker, and her amazing grandchildren who filled her days with joy, Taylor and Hailey Aguillon; Nicholas, Emily, Sarah and Megan Gilbert; Madeline and Hannah Becker.
Memorial services to be provided at a future date followed by a family and friends celebration at the Lake. She would be happy to know in lieu of flowers you made a donation to the U of M Cancer Center in her honor at https://victors.us/peggyjbecker. She will forever be the "Sunshine on My Shoulders."
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.