|
|
Peggy L. Miller
Peggy L. (White) Miller of Leslie, formerly of Mt. Dora, FL,
Passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Moberly, MO, February 19, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Wright) White. Peggy volunteered at Hospice Hope Chest of Mt. Dora, FL, at St. Edward's in FL, and at St. Michael's in Lansing. She was a member of the altar guild at St. Edwards and St. Michael's as well. Peggy loved to cook and attend the theatre.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Mark) Miller-O'Neill; son, Tim (Kimberly) Miller; grandchildren, Melissa, Nathaniel and Erin Miller. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Miller.
Memorial services will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 6500 Amwood Dr, Lansing, MI 48911 with Rev. Nikki Seger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or to a Hospice of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences or to sign the guest book, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020