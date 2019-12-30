Services
1935 - 2019
DeWitt - Peggy J. McMillen a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Peg was born July 16, 1935 in Lansing to the late Howard and Madeline (Smith) Howell. She attended Bath High School and received her high school diploma later in life along with her son, Charles Jr. She was a well loved waitress at Sam's Kitchen in Dewitt for many years. Peg's faith in the Lord was strong and she always looked forward to attending and serving others through the Community Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Bob) Steffensen; granddaughters, Kristina Craft and Penny Pollard; great granddaughter, Morgan Craft; sister-in-law, Mary Howell and Loretta McMillen along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan McMillen who also died in the accident; son, Charles "Buddy" Jr.; siblings, Barbara J. Fox, Howard Howell and Charles B. Howell. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 7832 W. Mt. Hope Highway, Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837 with Pastor Timothy W. Jackson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and at the church Saturday from 1-2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Peg's name may be given to the Community Baptist Church. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -