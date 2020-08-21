1/1
Peggy Sue Keener
Peggy Sue Keener

Lansing - Peggy Sue Keener of Lansing passed away on August 19, 2020. Peggy was born July 1, 1934 the daughter of Dewey Baker and Mary (Crosser) Baker. Peggy retired from Curtis Drug Store after 18 years of service.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Buddy and her brother Phillip and sister Mildred and her parents. Surviving her is her son David (Tamara) Keener of Elsie, daughter, Debbie (Duane) Kwiatkowski, grandsons, Rick Whitten and Chad (Kim) Kwiatkowski, great grandchildren Morgan and Ashlee Whitten and Jackson and Aubrie Kwiatkowski, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thanks to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan staff for their loving care for our Mom.

Funeral Services and interment will be held at Eastlawn Memory Gardens 2400 Bennett Rd., Okemos, MI, on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wesley Emerson of New Life Fellowship Church officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service.

Online condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
