Peggy Whitman
Lansing - Margaret Lucille Whitman passed away of natural causes on May 24, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1930 to Adolph and Agnes Rauth in Jackson, MI. Peggy attended Jackson High School (class of 1948), and it was there she met the love of her life Harvey E. Whitman and were married in 1953, Harvey preceded her in death on January 18, 2005. She was a graduate of Western Michigan University, where she earned a B.A. in Education. She later earned a Master's degree at Michigan State University. Peggy was one of the founders and a longtime teacher at Mary Poppins Nursery School in downtown Lansing. She loved children and they loved her.
Peggy is survived by her younger sister Katie (Ed) Shugart of Winston-Salem, NC, and predeceased by her older brother David Rauth (Joyce) of Austell, GA. Also surviving are four sons: Harvey II (Judy Lunde, Jim (Marie), Eric) of Grand Ledge, MI, David (Ginny) of Warren, OH, Dan (Dawn) of Hartland, MI, and Mike (Mary Jo) of DeWitt; eight grandchildren: David (Suzanne), Sam (Kristina), Joshua (Jessica), Kelly, Andrew, Karie, Alexandra, Heather; and five great-grandchildren: David Alexander, Genevieve, Clara, Nicholas, Benjamin.
Prior to her teaching years she was a dedicated wife to her husband Harvey, who on many occasions was away serving as a naval aviator both active and in the reserves. During these times she became a strong and independent woman and mother. She dedicated herself to her family, rarely missing an activity or sporting event in support of her sons. Later she transitioned into a beloved grandma. Welcoming her grandchildren into her home where there was always something fun and creative to do. She created memories that still bring smiles today! Peggy loved the sun and the outdoors. She was a Master Gardener and created some of the most beautiful gardens in the neighborhood. She also loved to lie in the sun, which she had ample opportunities at their summer home on Higgins lake. In the later years she and Harvey found time to travel around the US and oversees. Making new friends and re-acquainting with old ones. One of her favorite trips was the annual Rauth Reunion in Booneville, IN, a special place that seems timeless for everyone. Peggy was longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. Over the years she served in multiple roles; Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and countless other activities to serve her Lord and the community. There she made and still had some of the best friends of her life. She will be missed.
The family would like to especially thank the caregivers and nurses at Grandhaven Manor and Hospice for their kind and professional care of Peggy during her time there, and the comfort you provided her at the end. God bless you all!
Funeral services will be held at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, Lansing, MI. (estesleadley.com) for immediate family members only. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions we regret that we cannot have visitation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following: First Presbyterian Church, Lansing, MI, Susan G. Komen for the cure (ww5.komen.org), WKAR Public Television, Residential Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.