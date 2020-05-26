Peggy Whitman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Whitman

Lansing - Margaret Lucille Whitman passed away of natural causes on May 24, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1930 to Adolph and Agnes Rauth in Jackson, MI. Peggy attended Jackson High School (class of 1948), and it was there she met the love of her life Harvey E. Whitman and were married in 1953, Harvey preceded her in death on January 18, 2005. She was a graduate of Western Michigan University, where she earned a B.A. in Education. She later earned a Master's degree at Michigan State University. Peggy was one of the founders and a longtime teacher at Mary Poppins Nursery School in downtown Lansing. She loved children and they loved her.

Peggy is survived by her younger sister Katie (Ed) Shugart of Winston-Salem, NC, and predeceased by her older brother David Rauth (Joyce) of Austell, GA. Also surviving are four sons: Harvey II (Judy Lunde, Jim (Marie), Eric) of Grand Ledge, MI, David (Ginny) of Warren, OH, Dan (Dawn) of Hartland, MI, and Mike (Mary Jo) of DeWitt; eight grandchildren: David (Suzanne), Sam (Kristina), Joshua (Jessica), Kelly, Andrew, Karie, Alexandra, Heather; and five great-grandchildren: David Alexander, Genevieve, Clara, Nicholas, Benjamin.

Prior to her teaching years she was a dedicated wife to her husband Harvey, who on many occasions was away serving as a naval aviator both active and in the reserves. During these times she became a strong and independent woman and mother. She dedicated herself to her family, rarely missing an activity or sporting event in support of her sons. Later she transitioned into a beloved grandma. Welcoming her grandchildren into her home where there was always something fun and creative to do. She created memories that still bring smiles today! Peggy loved the sun and the outdoors. She was a Master Gardener and created some of the most beautiful gardens in the neighborhood. She also loved to lie in the sun, which she had ample opportunities at their summer home on Higgins lake. In the later years she and Harvey found time to travel around the US and oversees. Making new friends and re-acquainting with old ones. One of her favorite trips was the annual Rauth Reunion in Booneville, IN, a special place that seems timeless for everyone. Peggy was longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. Over the years she served in multiple roles; Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and countless other activities to serve her Lord and the community. There she made and still had some of the best friends of her life. She will be missed.

The family would like to especially thank the caregivers and nurses at Grandhaven Manor and Hospice for their kind and professional care of Peggy during her time there, and the comfort you provided her at the end. God bless you all!

Funeral services will be held at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, Lansing, MI. (estesleadley.com) for immediate family members only. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions we regret that we cannot have visitation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following: First Presbyterian Church, Lansing, MI, Susan G. Komen for the cure (ww5.komen.org), WKAR Public Television, Residential Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved