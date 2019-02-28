Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Orthodox Catholic Church
1216 Greencrest
East Lansing, MI

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Orthodox Catholic Church
1216 Greencrest
East Lansing, MI

Penju "Pete" Miteff


Penju "Pete" Miteff
Penju "Pete" Miteff Obituary
Penju "Pete" Miteff

Lansing - June 25, 1924 - February 25, 2019

Penju, patriarch of our family, passed peacefully on February 25, at his home. Born in the Valley of the Roses in Skobelevo, Bulgaria, to Ivan and Moma Mitev. He retired from Oloffson Corporation in 1989 after 27 years. Having immigrated in 1951 to the United States with the love of his life, Eleanor, and his two daughters, they eventually settled in Lansing. Penju was a founding member of St. Andrew Orthodox Catholic Church. He was known for his love of life, family, gardening, travel and helping others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Mitu; and beloved wife of 66 years, Eleanor. He is survived by his children, Margaret (John) McCamant, Nadja (Denny) Lehman, Vanie (John) Brown, Steve (Evonne Garman) Miteff, Ganie Miteff; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, at 11:00AM at St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1216 Greencrest Avenue, East Lansing, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be made to St. Andrew Orthodox Church or the . His mischievous grin and twinkling blue eyes will live in everyone's heart for ever. Memory Eternal!
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
