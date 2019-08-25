|
Peter Allen Taran
Lansing - Peter Allen Taran, born December 8, 1968 in Lansing, Michigan, passed away August 16, 2019.
Peter was a beloved son, a loyal brother and friend to many. He grew up in East Lansing MI, graduating from East Lansing High School in 1986. He played hockey with the Lansing GLAHA program followed by playing on the East Lansing High School team, the Trojans, during his high school years. He worked at Goodrich Shoprite Grocery store on Trowbridge Road starting in high school and for the next 22 years. Among his duties he was the buyer for imported and speciality foods for which Goodrich was well known. When Goodrich closed he worked at the East Lansing Food Co-op for several years.
Peter was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing with friends on courses throughout the area and traveling with them to courses elsewhere in Michigan. He enjoyed his nieces and nephew at family gatherings and particularly liked introducing his nephew Eavan to Pin Ball Petes in East Lansing. He was also passionately interested in car racing and followed Formula 1 races in Europe, watching the outcomes on the Internet, and NASCAR races in the U.S. often attending races with friends.
Peter enjoyed listening to jazz and reading as a private pastime devouring history books and novels by noted writers. As a child he particularly enjoyed visiting his father in his art studio as he worked on his paintings. Peter was instrumental in the selection of paintings for his father's traveling painting exhibition of Thirty Years of Earth Surfaces. Those paintings will carry his memory always.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amy and Earl Lowe, and his paternal grandparents, Lee and Oscar Taran.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Judith Amy (Lowe) and Irving Zane Taran; his siblings, Matthew Brady (Jennifer) Taran and Amy Elizabeth (Christopher) Astley; nephew, Eavan Taran; and nieces, Edith Amy and Ingrid Elizabeth Astley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019