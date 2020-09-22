Peter Bucklin
Lansing - Born 10-15-1934 in Philadelphia, PA, to Elizabeth "Bunny" Bucklin and Grenville "Buck" Bucklin. Attended Lakewood, Ohio schools K-12 and received DDS degree from The Ohio State University in 1960.
Following two years as a dental officer in the US Army, attaining the permanent rank of Captain, Peter practiced at Detroit Receiving Hospital Dental Clinic for one year. He began his private practice in Lansing in May 1963 and retired in 2006.
Peter served as Treasurer, Secretary, President-Elect, and President of the Central District Dental Society 1966-70, was President of the Russell W. Bunting Periodontal Study Club 1972-74, President of the Civitan Club of Lansing, life member of the NRA and Safari Club International, Board Member of the Capital City Rifle Club, and senior member of the Pope and Young Club.
After his family and work, hunting, his hunting companions, the outdoors, the shooting sports, and the company of shooters were the most important things in his life.
He was truly "watched over" to have survived the many "paths less traveled" he chose to take.
Peter is survived by his children Jon (Margie) Bucklin, Brad Bucklin, Karen (Larry Mertes) Bucklin, and five grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Williamston Free Methodist Church, with visitation from 12:00pm until the time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com