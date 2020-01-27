|
Peter Bunton
Lansing - Peter L. Bunton, 70, was born in Berkeley, California.
Peter entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hospice of Lansing surrounded by his loving family.
Peter graduated with two masters and a doctorate degree from "The" University of Michigan. He was employed by the Michigan Department of Education for 21 years. Peter served as acting director of the Michigan Education Assessment Program (MEAP) prior to retiring early due to his declining health.
Peter is preceded in death by: his parents, Roscoe and Dorothy Bunton; his siblings, Pattie Lewis, Perry and Deborah Bunton; and his infant grandson, Timothy Jacob Watson.
Peter is survived by: his devoted wife of 35 years, Rita; his sons, Darius Bunton, Raymond and Randall Brown of Lansing; his twin daughters, Yalana (Glenn) Orr of North Carolina and Yalonda (Nathaniel) Thomas of Lansing; 20 grand and great grandchildren; and his sisters, Peggy Watts and Paula (Joe) Cooper of California; and also, his many relatives and friends that will remember Peter's favorite phrase, "be kind, caring, and loving."
Visitation for Mr. Bunton will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St., Lansing, MI 48933. A funeral will be held for Mr. Bunton on Thursday, January 30 at 12 pm at Friendship House of Prayer Baptist Church, 4301 S. Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48911. The family will receive guests and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020