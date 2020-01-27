Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bunton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bunton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Bunton Obituary
Peter Bunton

Lansing - Peter L. Bunton, 70, was born in Berkeley, California.

Peter entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hospice of Lansing surrounded by his loving family.

Peter graduated with two masters and a doctorate degree from "The" University of Michigan. He was employed by the Michigan Department of Education for 21 years. Peter served as acting director of the Michigan Education Assessment Program (MEAP) prior to retiring early due to his declining health.

Peter is preceded in death by: his parents, Roscoe and Dorothy Bunton; his siblings, Pattie Lewis, Perry and Deborah Bunton; and his infant grandson, Timothy Jacob Watson.

Peter is survived by: his devoted wife of 35 years, Rita; his sons, Darius Bunton, Raymond and Randall Brown of Lansing; his twin daughters, Yalana (Glenn) Orr of North Carolina and Yalonda (Nathaniel) Thomas of Lansing; 20 grand and great grandchildren; and his sisters, Peggy Watts and Paula (Joe) Cooper of California; and also, his many relatives and friends that will remember Peter's favorite phrase, "be kind, caring, and loving."

Visitation for Mr. Bunton will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St., Lansing, MI 48933. A funeral will be held for Mr. Bunton on Thursday, January 30 at 12 pm at Friendship House of Prayer Baptist Church, 4301 S. Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48911. The family will receive guests and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -