Peter Jay Shaw Jr.


1955 - 2019
Peter Jay Shaw Jr. Obituary
Peter Jay Shaw, Jr.

Cape Coral, FL - 1955-2019

Pete passed away on August 17th, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born January 8th, 1955 to Peter and Zenah Shaw. Pete graduated from Haslett high school and worked at Fisher Body and the State of Michigan. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.

Surviving are his daughter, Allison Kay Shaw of Seattle, Washington and 2 sisters, Pamela R. Shaw of Columbiaville; and Tamara J. (Gregory) Walker of Williamston.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
