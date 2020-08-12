1/1
Peter Rottenbucher Jr.
Peter Rottenbucher, Jr.

Tarpon Springs, FL formerly of Eaton Rapids, MI - Passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 54. Peter was born April 13, 1966 in Eaton Rapids, the fourth of five children born to Peter and Donna Rottenbucher. He grew up in Eaton Rapids where he graduated class of 1985. Peter had a kind and gentle spirit. His career included working at the family pharmacy where his knowledge was beneficial to the customers he served. He also worked in the real estate business for a period of time. His greatest love was for his family, second to that was his love for sailing. Peter spent many summers sailing the Grand Traverse Bay at the family summer home.

Peter was preceded in death by his father, Peter John III and brother, David Rottenbucher.

Left to grieve his absence and to celebrate his life is his mother, Donna Rottenbucher; sisters; Dianne Rottenbucher, Denise (Bob) McKenzie, Kristin (Mark) Kleinfelt, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass of Christian burial was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Eaton Rapids. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Peter. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
