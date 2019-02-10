Services
Our Lady - Sorrows Religious
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
Philas J. Kelly Obituary
Philas J. Kelly

Detroit - Philas Joseph Kelly age 105 passed on February 7, 2019

Dear husband of the late Olive. Beloved father of Judith (Ron Welch) Green. He was proud grandfather of Kelly (Richard) Thomas, Cory (Jason) Emery and the late Jeffery Lee Hood. His five great-grandchildren Edie, Eloise and Everett, Lynsey and Violet were his pride and joy. Philas was brother of the late Mary (Pete) Carpenter, Kathleen (Cid) Barker and Bristol Crowley.

In state at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 23815 Power Road, Farmington, Wednesday February 13th from 10:30 am until funeral Liturgy at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Holy Trinity School, 1050 Porter Street, Detroit, MI 48226 or to the Sparrow Hospital Foundation, 1322 Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
