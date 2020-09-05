1/1
Philip C. McGuire
Philip C. McGuire

East Lansing - Professor Emeritus of English, Michigan State University.

Departed for what Shakespeare calls 'the undiscovered country from whose bourn/ No traveler returns' on September 2nd, age 80. He joined MSU's Department of English in September 1966, and retired nearly 40 years later, in January, 2006. He was twice a visiting professor in England, first at the University of Lancaster (1970-71), later (1988) at the Roehampton Institute of Higher Education London. His areas of specialization were lyric poetry of the English Renaissance and the drama of Shakespeare and his contemporaries. He was the author of two books on Shakespearean plays (and co-editor of a third) as well as numerous journal articles, essays in anthologies, book reviews and conference presentations. From 1994-97, he served as interim chairperson of the MSU Department of English. His professional accomplishments included a nomination for the US Professor of the Year Award (1997), a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (1990) and a Folger Shakespeare Library Fellowship (1970).

Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 23, 1940, Philip was a graduate of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School (1958). He received his B.A. (summa cum laude) from La Salle College in Philadelphia in 1962, and his M.A. (1965) and Ph.D (1968) from Stanford University. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Dorothy and brother Paul Jr, he is survived by his beloved wife Penelope, daughter Lucy (Neale), son Emmet, grandsons Alexander and Charlie (Neale), sisters Mollie (Huitema) and Brenda (Duncan), and brothers David, Joseph, Mark and Vincent.

A memorial service will be held at the MSU Horticultural Gardens at 4pm on Thursday September 10th.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to MSU Libraries in memory of Dr. Philip McGuire to support the McGuire Shakespearian Studies Endowment AB020895. Gifts may also be made by visiting givingto.msu.edu/9362. Alternatively please support Sparrow Hospice Services https://www.sparrowfoundation.org/give

The readiness is all




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
MSU Horticultural Gardens
